Enforcement on the ban of commercial motorcycle, weekly raids is one of the factors contributing to reduction of crimes in Lagos state.

The Commissioner of Police CP Adegoke Fayoade stated this while

meeting with his officers.

At this meeting between the Compol and his men are over hundred police officers across all divisions.

It’s also another opportunity to not only brainstorm on challenges,

proffer solutions but also take stuck on progress made.

One of the factors that contributed to these successes is the introduction of modern technology in crime fighting.

Addressing his men, he said it is time for sacrifice.

He also paraded some suspects arrested for various crimes.

Police should be ready to sacrifice their sleep.

So far, a total of twenty firearms including four toy guns, one hundred and twenty rounds of toy ammunition, twenty-eight live ammunition, fifteen live cartridges three expended cartridges, 4 vehicles are part of recovered.