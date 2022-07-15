Osun: DIG warns vote buyers, sellers will be arrested, prosecuted

The Deputy inspector General of police, South west Zone, Johnson Kokumo has said anyone caught selling or buying votes during the Osun Governorship election will be arrested and prosecuted.

The DIG gave the warning while addressing journalists, local and international observers at the state force headquarters.

Residents of Osun state will decide in less than 24 hours whether to re-elect Governor Oyetola or elect a new Sheriff to lead the state’s affairs for the next four years.

However, one of the most pressing challenges in the state is the security situation throughout the pre-election, election, and post-election periods.

Men from security agencies are already on the ground at the state force headquarters, preparing to go to their respective places of assignments.

While addressing journalists, the DIG said anyone caught in the act of vote buying and selling will be arrested and charge to court.

Cult activities were also discussed; the speaker stated that some of them had been caught, and that security services will step up their efforts to prevent any cult activity during the electoral process.

Protection of women and vulnerable persons during in the electoral process was also discussed.

They further stated that anyone caught obstructing the electoral process should be reported.