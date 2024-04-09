The Nigeria Police Force National Cybercrime Center (NPF-NCCC), has made a significant breakthrough following the apprehension of one Muhammed Zenabdin “M” for criminal conspiracy and possession of suspected counterfeit currency amounting to one hundred thousand United States Dollars ($100,000.00).

While acting on credible intelligence, operatives of the NPF-NCCC conducted a raid on a suspected cybercrime hideout located in Garki II, FCT. Despite the escape of other members of the criminal gang, Muhammed Zenabdin “M” was successfully apprehended.

Subsequent execution of a search warrant revealed compelling evidence, including One Hundred Thousand United States Dollars in one-hundred-dollar bills believed to be counterfeits, along with sophisticated counterfeit detection equipment, international passports, mobile phones, and a luxury vehicle.

The suspect has provided indicting confessional statements and also offered valuable information to aid in the apprehension of other members of the gang.

Upon the conclusion of the investigation, the suspect(s) will face arraignment in court.

The Inspector General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, in his reaction to the arrest commended the Director of the NCCC, CP Uche Ifeanyi Henry, and his team for their diligent efforts in combating cybercrime.

While assuring the public of their safety, the IGP issued a stern warning to all cybercrime threat actors, urging them to cease their illicit activities or face severe legal consequences.