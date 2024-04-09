Nigerians have been urged to take active part in Nation building and development, as the responsibility is not meant for the leaders alone but for both the leaders and the led.

This was made known by Professor Tajudeen Yusuf while delivering a lecture at the 2024 Special Iftar programme, organized by the Ogun State Government.

Serving the community and supporting leaders in the development of a nation is the responsibility of all and citizens must always see themselves as part of solution providers to the challenges confronting them.

Professor Tajudeen Yusuf, prominent Islamic scholar made this known while speaking on Nation Building: shared responsibility of the Government and the Governed during the 2024 Special Iftar programme of the Ogun State Government, held at oke-Mosan, Abeokuta.

He emphasized that nation building is a collective responsibility of all and they must upload justice, fairness, accountability, transparency and good governance.

He cited examples of how prophet Muhammad called on all stakeholders to get their input in the administration of his community at that time.

On his part, the Governor of the State, Dapo Abiodun listed the advantages of the holy month of Ramadan. He said fasting holds a special place in the pillars of Islam and urged people to make use of the teachings of the month.

He also admonished citizens to continue to pray for the Government, especially President Bola Tinubu.

He promised that his administration will continue to be fair, just, transparent, accountable, participatory and ensure good governance for the people of Ogun State.