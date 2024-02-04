The Apostolic Lead, Revival House of Glory, Goodheart Ekwueme, says Nigeria is in desperate need of miracles to overcome its many challenges.

He also charges the nation’s leaders to make sacrifices and cut down on the cost of governance for the sake of the suffering masses.

The Challenge of insecurity is still daunting in Nigeria.

It appears Every part of the country faces at least one security challenge.

Banditry, kidnapping and other acts of criminality have caused sleepless nights for many citizens.

Some are also caught in the web of economic hardship following the removal of subsidy on petrol.

In the midst of these problems, the church offers succour to the people as it marks seven years of grace and mercy.

Apostolic Lead, Goodheart Ekwueme, charges the nation’s leaders to make sacrifices and develop the political will to surmount insecurity and economic woes.

The youths are an integral proportion of the nation’s population and are vulnerable to committing atrocities.

The campaign by the church focuses on a change in the mindset of frustrated youths, especially through song ministration.

Communities in and out of the nation’s capital, including Karamajiji and Daki Biu, have also benefited from the medical and educational outreaches of the church.