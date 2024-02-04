Former Governor of Yobe State, Bukar Abba Ibrahim, has died0 at the age of 73.

Senator Bukar Abba Ibrahim reportedly died in Saudi Arabia after a prolonged illness.

A source close to the family posted on his Facebook page: “Inna lillahi wa inna ilaihi rajiun.

“Sen. Bukar Abba Ibrahim has passed away just now in Makkah. May Allah grant him peaceful repose and Jannatul Firdaus as his final abode Amin Thumma Amin.”

Bukar Abba Ibrahim served as the governor of Yobe State from 1992 to 1993 and later from 1999 to 2007. During his tenures, he split the state’s emirate into 13, adding Ngazargamu, Gujba, Nguru, Tikau, Pataskum, Yusufari, Gudi, Fune and Jajere.

In 2007, he was elected to the Senate for the Yobe East constituency of Yobe State where he was until 2019.

The former governor had previously experienced family tragedy when his daughter, Aisha Bukar Abba, passed away in August 2021.