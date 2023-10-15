Founder of Lutfillahi International, Sheik Robiu Adebayo used the occasion to reiterate the importance of Maolud Nabiyy as a channel to seek for Allah’s forgiveness, mercy and prayer for the country.

He reiterated the need for Muslim faithful to support the government with prayers as enjoined by the Holy Prophet, most especially at this period when Nigeria is going through a transformation.

Maolud Nabiyyi is celebrated to give thanks to Allah for sending Prophet Muhammad as a mercy to mankind.

Prophet Muhammad was born in 570 CE in Mecca. He died in Medinah in 632 AD at the age of 63.

At the event, faithful reeled out reasons for celebrating the birthday of Prophet of Islam. Peace be upon Him.

