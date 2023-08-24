The Minister of Niger Delta, Abubakar Momoh says under his leadership, work would be done actively to improve peace and security in the Niger Delta region.

He stated this while meeting stakeholders from the Niger Delta region after his inauguration in Abuja.

This effort, according to him, is aimed at effectively executing President Bola Tinubu’s initiatives and policies to ultimately enhance the quality of life for the people of the region.

A former chairman of the APC, Adams Oshiomhole expressed confidence in the capacity of the new Niger Delta minister.