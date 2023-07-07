The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) says the world has lost close to eight trillion dollars to cyber crime.



At a workshop for journalists in Kwara state, the commission also disclosed that cyber crime is rampart among undergraduates and fresh graduates in Nigeria.

The workshop was organised for journalists in Kwara state to keep them abreast of the new money laundering laws so that they can in turn enlighten the public.

Part of the provisions of the new laws is that business owners and professionals should know the profile and sources of income of their customers and clients and intimate the EFCC for effective monitoring in case of any financial corruption.

The Acting Executive Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Abdulkarim Chukkol is represented by the Ilorin Zonal Office commander, Micheals Nzekwe.

He discloses the commission has identified a corruption hotbed in Kwara state.

But beyond this, the commission says the world now loses up to 8 trillion dollars to cyber crime.

The commission also encourages journalists to carry out investigative reports that can expose corruption.

This synergy between the media and the EFCC is expected to further cement the relationship between the duo in the task of fighting corruption.