Zamfara Governor, Security Heads, Others In Crucial Meeting

Zamfara State Governor Bello Matawalle, Heads of security agencies, Traditional rulers and others stakeholders are currently in a crucial security Council meeting

The meeting is holding Behind closed doors at the Zamfara State Government House Chamber II, in Gusau the state Capital

The Security Council Meeting is to review the security situation in the state, restretagise, and implore other ways that will help in bringing lasting end to the Lingering security challenges bedevilling the state

Governor Bello Matawalle is expected to distribute Hilux Vans, Motorcycles Among other items to the newly Inaugurated Community Security outfit codenamed Community Protection Guards

Communities in Zamfara have over the years been experiencing bandits attack, Kidnapping for ransom, cattle rustling among other henious crime

Despite efforts by the Matawalle’s administration and successive Governments, the ugly Incident in some areas Continues unabated

The recent Spate of Insecurity has forced the state government to order citizens to obtain firearms against bandits and Kidnappers

The state government has also Introduced Community Protection Guards that will assist Locals in protecting their Communities Again men of the underworld

It is expected that at the end of the Security meeting Communities Suffering from bandits attack will now sleep with their two eyes closed

The Meeting is ongoing as at the time of filling this report.

The meeting may not be unconnected with the recent upsurge in Banditry, kidnapping and Other crimes in the State despite the best efforts of Security agencies.

Zamfara has been the epicentre of the banditry, kidnapping and Other vices that has gripped the North West for the better part of a decade now.

Several initiatives have been made to address the situation including regular security meetings and even deposition of Traditional Rulers who have been accused of collaborating with Terrorists, bandits and Other Criminal elements.

The meeting is expected to come up with a new direction on how to address the Security situation in Zamfara State.