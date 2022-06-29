Zamfara Governor, Bello Matawalle, Chairs Security Council Meeting

Zamfara state Government is Currently holding Security Council Meeting to assess the security situation in the State and proffer solutions to identified Challenges.

The meeting which is holding behind closed doors is chaired by the state Governor, Bello Matawalle

Journalists are bared from covering the proceedings.

Issues of security challenges in various Communities, abduction of Persons Including travellers, levy placed on farmers and Communities are expected to lead the discussion

Communities in Zamfara are experiencing upsurge of attacks, Kidnapping for ransom cattle rustling among other crimes

This is why the state Governor Bello Matawalle had earlier this week ordered citizens to obtain firearms for self defence against Banditry and Kidnapping

A development that has generated mix reaction from different Quarters

In attendance at the security meeting are Heads of security agencies in the state, Traditional rulers and other top Government functionaries among others

The Zamfara State Commissioner for Information is expected to brief the press at the end of the meeting.

Communities in Zamfara have come under bandits attack in the last few day and Persons were Kidnapped in the Homes

The Incessant Attacks by armed bandits has forced Residents of Mada a Community in Gusau local government to flee their Homes as the terrorists Threatened to return for another destruction

Transit IDP Camps in Gusau the State Capital are experiencing influx of displaced Persons from different Communities.

The Security Council Meeting is coming barely hours after the State Governior, Bello Matawalle, signed the Zamfara State Terrorism, Banditry, Cattle Rustling and Other Related Offences Bill into law.

The law which prescribes the Death Penalty for Banditry and Other Crimes was passed by the State House of Assembly earlier in the week as part of efforts aimed at ridding the State of the menace of Banditry and Related Crimes.

Abduction by Bandits, Cattle Rustling, Killings and Other Activities have recently witnessed an upsurge including a demand by bandits that soem of their abductees collaborate with them to remove Governor Bello Matawalle in the 2023 Elections.