CAN Commends Niger government Over PVC Public holidays

The Niger state chapter of Christian Association of Nigerian (CAN) has commended the State Governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello for declaring Thursday and Friday as public holiday to enable Nigerlites register for their Permanent Voters Card (PVCs)

In a statement signed by his Media Aide Daniel Atori, the chairman Niger state Christian Association of Nigeria, Most Rev Bulus Dauwa Yohanna said the holiday will enable Christians who have not registered before, those who have attained the age of 18 years or lost their Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs) or even changed their locations to have the opportunity to register.

The statement charged all Nigerlites especially Church leaders, worshippers, Civil Servants, Public Office Holders, Women and youths to take advantage of the holiday to get their PVCs registration done.

Bishop Yohanna while expressing appreciation to the Governor, call on Bloc leaders to mobilize and continue in the sensitization of the ongoing Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Continuous Voters Registration (CVR) exercise and come out en-mass to register and obtain their Voters’ Cards before the closing date announced by the INEC.

The issue of PVC Registartion, Collection and Choosing the right candidate has been on the front burner recently with many celeberities campaigning on Social Media urging Nigerians to go out and register so as to have a voice in the election of Leaders at all elevls in the 2023 General Elections.

Some Human and Social Rights Organisations like SERAP have gone as far as instituting lawsuits against the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC, to compel it to extend Voter Registyration which was originally slated to end on the 30th of June 2022.

Though the commission had maintained that the registartion will not be extended for sometime, its Chairman, Professor Mahmood Yakubu, this past weekend disclosed at a concert to promote voter registartion in Abuja that the Commission will extend the deadline.

Though the extension up till now is still being expected by Nigerians anxiously waiting for the deadline to be moved forward.