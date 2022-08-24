President Buhari chairs FEC Meeting, VP Osinbajo attends

The federal executive council meeting chaired by president Muhammadu Buhari is currently holding at the council chambers of the presidential villa in Abuja.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo is also physically attending the meeting for the first time after recovering from a surgical operation carried out at a private hospital in Lagos.

In a tweet by the vice president’s spokesman Laolu Akande, he announced the VP’s return to full official duties and said Professor Yemi Osinbajo is grateful for all the get-well wishes sent by Nigerians & others from all walks of life since the surgical operation & the recuperation period.

He says the VP intends to be getting up and doing more and more.

Other members of the federal executive council were glad to see the VP return to the council chambers and they all thronged around him to wish him well and welcome him back to work.

This week’s federal executive council meeting is expected to deliberate on issues of national importance, approve memos for the award of contracts and also give directives on critical issues that concerns the wellbeing of citizens.