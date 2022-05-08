Media aide to Buhari, Bashir Ahmad picks House of Reps nomination, EOI forms

President Muhammadu Buhari’s Personal Assistant on New Media and Digital Communications, Bashir Ahmad, has picked the All Progressives Congress nomination and expression of interest forms for the House of Representatives.

Ahmad, who wants to represent Gaya, Ajingi, and Albasu in the National Assembly’s lower chamber, picked the N10 million form this weekend.

He will run against the incumbent, Mahmoud Abdullahi Gaya, who is also a member of the All Progressive Congress.

Ahmad is regarded as one of Buhari’s most junior aides. He was appointed at age 24 after working in the media for some years.

Unlike other aspirants who picked the forms, Ahmad did not specify whether the forms were purchased by a group or by himself.

Sharing the news on his verified twitter handle, Ahmad said “Just completed filling my part of the form and the rest will be done by my constituents, the good people of Gaya, Ajingi and Albasu LGs in Kano, whom I will by God’s grace be representing in the House of Representatives. May Allah (SWT) grant us VICTORY!”