Governor Agbu Kefas has reinstated his administration’s commitment towards the education, Agriculture and infrastructural development of Taraba state.

He said this at the Daily Asset 7th annual awards and lecture .

The Taraba governor was recognised as the Governor of the year for 2023 in Education and Agricultural development, Governor kefas say education remain one of his administration’s priority.

The popular saying that a golden fish has no hiding place has been proven right with the acknowledgment of the sterling qualities and the leadership style displayed by Governor Agbu Kefas within the short time he assumed office.

Immediately he took over the affairs of the state, Governor Agbu Kefas declared a state of emergency on education, splashing school fees in the state owned higher institutions by 50 percent as well as declaring free education from primary school to secondary schools making education compulsory to residents of the state.

Unarguably governor Kefas was the first governor to take such bold step in the Northeast region to take out of school children back to the class .

Advertisement

His efforts in agriculture and education has been recognized by the management of a popular, Abuja based Daily Asset newspaper as the governor of the year for 2023.

The ceremony which attracted political supporters of governor Kefas and his State Executive members.

The governor was represented at the ceremony by the senator representing Northern Taraba, Senator Shuaibu Lau due to bad weather that affected his flight

He told the gathering that the award is going to spur the Governor to render more services as already he is a leader with the interest of the state and people at heart.

Commenting, Publisher and Chief Executive officer of Daily Asset newspaper Doctor Cletus Akwaya said Agbu Kefas’ sterling performance in education and agriculture in less than a year is what has made the media outfit to honor and appreciate him.

The Chief of Ibi Abubakar Salihu Danbawuro, who represented the Aku Uka at the occasion said the honor was not only for the Governor but entire state.

Advertisement

Some of personalities that attended the occasion shared their views with Tvcnews

The best governor award to Governor Kefas was based on his huge investment and funding of the educational system and also commitment to boost Agricultural production in the state.

Governor Kefas promised Taraba electorates for more dividend of democracy in area of education, Agriculture, infrastructure.