Despite the 96-hour oxygen supply running out, the US Coast Guard is still considering the search for the missing Titan submersible as a “active search and rescue.”

The search for the missing deep-sea ship, which lost contact on Sunday while traveling to the Titanic shipwreck off the coast of Canada, resulted in the dispatch of more ships and experts.

The ship was about 435 miles south of St. John’s, Newfoundland, at the time.

The oxygen supply on the 6.7m (22ft)-long sailboat, which is owned by British billionaire adventurer Hamish Harding, was predicted to last the crew of five 96 hours, giving rescuers a deadline of around midday on Thursday.

However, Rear Admiral John Mauger emphasized that the primary goal of the US Coast Guard and the unified command in control of the operation was to recover the vessel in what is still considered an ongoing search and rescue operation.

He told Sky News: “We continue to keep the crew members and the families in our thoughts as we proceed with this search and rescue while we’re cognisant of the time and we’ve factored in a lot of data and information into the search.

“This is still an active search and rescue at this point and we’re using the equipment that we have on the bottom right now, the remote operated vehicles to expand our search capability, and then also to provide rescue capability as well.”

In a statement published online Guillermo Sohnlein, co-founder of OceanGate, thanked the people involved in the search and rescue, as well as confirming the pilot to be his “co-founder and friend”.

He also claims that the time window the people on board have is larger than the estimated 96 hours.

In the statement, he said: “Today will be a critical day in this search and rescue mission, as the sub’s life support supplies are starting to run low.

“I’m certain that Stockton and the rest of the crew realized days ago that the best thing they can do to ensure their rescue is to extend the limits of those supplies by relaxing as much as possible.

“I firmly believe that the time window available for their rescue is longer than what most people think.