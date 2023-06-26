The U.S. Coast Guard has initiated an investigation into the tragic incident involving the Titan submersible that resulted in death of five persons on board.

During a press conference on Sunday, Capt. Jason Neubauer told reporters that a Marine Board Investigation, the Coast Guard’s highest level of investigation, was held on Friday when the Coast Guard learned the submersible had suffered a catastrophic failure.

According to a Coast Guard press statement, the MBI will issue a report detailing conclusions and recommendations, including the cause of the implosion and if any civil or criminal consequences are appropriate.

According to Neubauer, the probe is in its early stages, with the focus being recovery efforts in the Atlantic, which will be followed by a formal hearing to acquire additional information.

He stated that the study will be shared with the Coast Guard commandant, as well as domestic and international maritime authorities and the International Maritime Organization, in order to strengthen the safety framework for submersible operations.

“My primary goal is to prevent a similar occurrence by making the necessary recommendations to enhance the safety of the maritime domain worldwide,” he said.

The 21-foot Titan submersible, with five people on board, lost contact with the crew of the Polar Prince research vessel about 1 hour, 45 minutes into its dive to the Titanic wreckage on June 18.