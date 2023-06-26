Hundreds of victims affected by building demolition have organised a peaceful protest against the Kano state government’s policy.

They carried banners and placards with varied slogans in front of the demolished multi-million Naira Daula Hotel on Hadejia Road in the state.

They describe the new government’s destruction of property worth N226 billion within three weeks of taking office as sad.

The organisation also demanded that the government pay victims whose homes were affected.

The demolitions have caused significant disruption and displacement for many individuals and families who are demanding that the government pay affected victims.