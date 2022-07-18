Kano State Government bans tricycles operations after 10:00pm

Kano state government has announced a ban on the operations of tricycles popularly known as A Daidata Sahu after 10:00pm with effect from Thursday, July 20, https://www.tvcnews.tv/purplegold/post.php?post=203776&action=edit#2022.

A statement issued by the commissioner for Information, Muhammad Garba indicated that decision to that effect was reached at the end of the state security meeting.

Advertisement

He said the measure was part of effort to ensure security of lives and property in the state.

The commissioner, in the statement, urged tricycle riders to comply and stop operating at the stipulated time as security agents would enforce the ban without compromise.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Kano State Government had earlier banned the activities of Okada riders within the Metropolis due to their tendency to be used in crimes and Other anti Social activities.

The ban on Okada activites follows such incident as the Boko Haram attack in 2010 in Kano which led to the death of Several people including Akgwu Enenche a Cameraman with the Channels Television.

Advertisement

Okada were also used in the attack on the late Emir of Kano, Alhaji Abdullahi Ado Bayero, he never recovered from the attack unril his death a few years after.

The decision to ban the activites of tricycles after 10:00pm may also not be unconnected with the issue of insecurity.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Tricycles have also been fingered in some the rising crime in Kano Metropolis with several arrests made of people operating with Tricycles in the City.

Security operatives are now expected to enforce the ban without any exception in the City.

Advertisement

The Ban will also be a boon for the Security Agencies who will now be able to focus on addressing the bad egss within the Transport Sector especially those aiding crimes with their Tricycles.

The ban on the tricyclists operations will also help in achieving the aims and objectives of the Ganduje led administration which has put Security of Loves and Property at the top of its agenda.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement