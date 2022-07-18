Kano bans tricycles operations after 10pm

Kano state government has announced a ban on the operations of tricycles popularly known as A Daidata Sahu after 10:00pm with effect from Thursday, July 20, 2022.

A statement issued by the commissioner for Information, Malam Muhammad Garba indicated that decision to that effect was reached at the end of the state security meeting.

He said the measure was part of effort to ensure security of lives and property in the state.

The commissioner, in the statement, urged tricycle riders to comply and stop operating at the stipulated time as security agents would enforce the ban without compromise.

