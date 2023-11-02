Wife of Sokoto state Governor, Fatima Ahmad Aliyu has promised to work hard in collaboration with healthcare professionals to combat the scourge of breast cancer and other killer diseases in the state.

Speaking at a breast cancer awareness campaign in Sokoto, the first lady advised women in the state to always patronise healthcare facilities as well as making themselves available for routine immunizations against all child killer diseases among others.

She also promised to sustain the advocacy through campaign for improved access to quality care, early detection, treatment and other palliative care for breast cancer victims.

The wife of the governor says she will build a strong synergy with the state Ministry of health to fight to reduce stigma associated with breast cancer, encourage early detection, promote research and treatment advancement to improve the quality of life for those living with the disease.