The successful launch of a satellite into orbit by North Korea appears to have advanced leader Kim Jong Un’s objective of deploying a number of reconnaissance probes to monitor US forces in the area.

The Joint Chiefs of Staff of South Korea stated in a statement on Wednesday that they had determined the satellite that had been launched the day before had entered orbit, but they were unsure if the device was functional.

North Korea declared that it had successfully launched a spy satellite into orbit, following the failure of two earlier this year.

Kim oversaw the most recent launch, and according to his official media, the nation plans to launch multiple more spy satellites soon.

While officials in Seoul believe a North Korean spy satellite would be rudimentary at best, it could help Pyongyang refine its targeting as it rolls out new missiles designed to deliver nuclear strikes in South Korea and Japan, which host the bulk of America’s military personnel in the region.

Earlier this month, North Korea tested new engines for intermediate-range ballistic missiles in a move that could help Pyongyang deliver quick strikes on US bases in places such as Guam.

While the US removed its nuclear weapons from Japan and South Korea decades ago, it maintains what the Pentagon bills as America’s largest munitions depot in Guam.

The tropical island is home to a US Air Force base with bombers capable of delivering nuclear strikes in places such as North Korea and further afield.