Japan says it has placed its ballistic missile defences on alert on Monday and warned that it would shoot down any projectile that threatened its territory after North Korea notified of a satellite launch between May 31 and June 11.

North Korea claims to have finished building its first military surveillance satellite, and its leader, Kim Jong Un, has authorised final launch preparations.

Fumio Kishida, the prime minister of Japan, warned that any launch of a North Korean missile would be a major violation of United Nations Security Council resolutions denouncing the country’s nuclear and missile activities.

His office issued a statement on Twitter saying, “We strongly urge North Korea to refrain from launching,” and that it will work with South Korea, a U.S. ally, and other nations to gather and analyze data from any launches.

Analysts say the satellite is part of a surveillance technology programme, that includes drones, aimed at improving nuclear-armed North Korea’s ability to strike targets in the event of war.

The ministry said it would use its Standard Missile-3 (SM-3) or Patriot Missile PAC-3 to destroy a North Korea missile.

South Korea also joined Japan in calling for North Korea to scrap the planned satellite launch.

Reclusive North Korea has conducted a series of missile launches and weapons tests in recent months, including a new, solid-fuel intercontinental ballistic missile.