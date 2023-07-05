Unknown gunmen have killed another Zamfara based legal practitioner Ahmad Abubakar Kotorkoshi.

He was killed with matched when armed Men stormed his residence along Mada Road in Kotorkoshi town, of Bungudu Local Government Area of the State

A press statement signed by the chairman, Nigeria Bar Association, NBA Zamfara State Branch Junaidu Abubakar says that the murderers forced their way into the House, attacked his wife and started beating her until the husband heard her voice and came out

Immediately he came out according to the statement, the killers also attacked him with matchet and dragged him to the back of his house and inflicted matchet cuts on him which resulted to his death

The Zamfara NBA expresses shock over the incident

Until his death, Ahmad Kotorkoshi was the Welfare Secretary of the NBA, Gusau Branch

He left behind two wives, children, and many Relations

This is the second time that lawyers in Zamfara are been killed by unknown gunmen.