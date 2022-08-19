Unknown gunmen shoot dead lawyer based in Zamfara

A Zamfara based Lawyer Benedict Torngee Azza has been shot dead by unknown Gunmen in Gusau, the Zamfara State Capital.

According to reports Azza was shot dead by two unknown gunmen suspected to be kidnappers who came on a motorcycle Thursday evening at about 8:00pm.

Advertisement

It was gathered that the gunmen wanted to kidnap him at his house situated at Saminaka Area, behind Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Headquarters, Byepass, Gusau but he managed to escape, drove his vehicle and ran to the road side. The gunmen pursued him and shot him dead.

A press statement signed by the Zamfara State Chairman of the Nigerian Bar Association NBA Barr. Junaidu Abubakar stated that the gunmen traced the victim on motorcycle, met him around Zamfara FRSC Office and shot him dead

Advertisement

Advertisement

” I received three different phone calls from our colleagues at about 2230hrs Thursday night informing me that B. T. Azza Esq. was shot dead by unknown gunmen and his body was lying on the road side along By-pass near FRSC office, Gusau” Barr. Junaidu Said

Advertisement

” Immediately after receiving the information, I rushed to the scene where I met our Colleagues with a good number of security personnel then I saw BT Azza’s dead body lying in cold blood on the shoulders of the road. I also saw his accident vehicle (Lexus Jeep) by the road side” The Zamfara NBA added.

” The gunmen wanted to kidnap him at his house situate at Saminaka Area, Behind Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Headquarters Gusau, but he was able to escape, drove his vehicle and run to the road side and the gunmen pursued him and shot him dead there” He explained.

Advertisement

” His neighbours said they heard some gun shots in the area and after a while, they also heard loud sound of a vehicle accident. When they came out and rushed to the scene, they saw Barr. Azza opened his vehicle came out and walked with is legs to the main road where he sat down and was bleeding until his dead” Junaidu Said.

This incident is coming three days after the state Government banned the use of motorcycles in some communities within Gusau between 8:00pm to 6:00am following the rise of Criminal activities in the affected areas.

Advertisement

The statement adds that the victim was shot three times by the gunmen, after which they took to their heels when they noticed the presence of people coming to the scene.

Police in the state confirmed the incident and promised to trace the killers and brought them to book