APC Seeks disqualification of Rivers PDP candidates

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has asked the Federal High Court sitting in Port Harcourt, Rivers State to disqualify the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Siminialaye Fubara and other candidates from contesting the 2023 general elections.

The party is praying the court to compel the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to disqualify Fubara and 31 others for alleged non-compliance with the new Electoral Act.

APC, in the suit, alleged that the PDP delayed forwarding the register containing the names of its candidates to INEC within the 30-day stipulated by the new law.

When the matter was mentioned in court on Wednesday, APC lawyer, Collins Dike moved a motion ex parte for substituted service on all the respondents, which the court granted.

The presiding Judge, Justice, Ayuah Phoebe asked the plaintiff to serve the respondents by pasting the process in their walls.

Phoebe adjourned till 31st of August, 2022 for hearing and directed the plaintiff to effect service to the respondents before the next adjourned date.

Simi Fubara who was the Accountant General of Rivers State had emerged the Governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party along witn Other candidates for Other positions in the State.

The move by the APC if it succeeds will be reminiscent of what happened to the party pror to the 2019 Elections in Rivers State where all its candidates were disqualified following failure by the party as determined by the Courts to abide by the Electoral Act of 2018 as amended.