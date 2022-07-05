Sen. Tofowomo Seeks Disqualification of Former Ondo Deputy Governor

The Senator representing Ondo South senatorial district, Nicholas Tofowomo, has approached the Federal High sitting in Akure, to stop the Independent National Electoral Commission from including the name of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate in the forthcoming general election, Agboola Ajayi, over his alleged controversial academic records.

Tofowomo is seeking the disqualification of the former Deputy Governor of the state as the 2023 Senatorial candidate of the PDP for the district, for presenting controversial academic certificate.

Joined in the suit with Ajayi, as first defendant, is the party, PDP and INEC as second and third Defendants respectively.

Tofowomo in the suit number: FHC/CS/AK/ 83 /2022 filed on Tuesday July 5, 2022, said Ajayi did not meet the constitutional requirements for contesting the 2023 general election as contained in the interpretation and application of Section 66(1)(i) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended) and Section 29(5) & (6) of the Electoral Act, 2022 as well as other relevant laws.

Tofowomo who came second in the PDP senatorial primary, through his lawyer, Mr Femi Emodamori, claimed that the court should determine if together with the totality of the facts before the Court, the 1st Defendant (Agboola) did not present false information and/or forged certificate(s) in his INEC Form EC9 and the other documents attached thereto which he submitted to the 3rd Defendant (INEC) as the candidate of the 2nd Defendant for Ondo South Senatorial District in the 2023 General Election.

“An Order of this Honourable Court directing the 2nd and 3rd Defendants to substitute the Plaintiff for the 1st Defendant as the candidate of the 2nd Defendant for Ondo South Senatorial District in the 2023 General Elections,” Tofowomo prayed the court.

