Over 78,000 persons have completed their registration in Oyo- INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission says a total of 78,420 persons have completed the Continuous Voters Registration in Oyo State but only about 45,000 are valid out of them.

The Oyo state Resident Electoral Commissioner Mutiu Agboke disclosed this at a media briefing held in Ibadan.

Advertisement

Agboke said the remaining 33,263 invalid registrations were due to some reasons on the part of the registrants as some of them failed to follow the registration instructions and guidelines.

Listing the reasons, the REC said some registrants remained ignorant that they do not need to re-register if they have done so before.

Advertisement

Advertisement

According to him, we have 78,420 registrants that completed registration during these period but there were only 45,187 valid registration out of it all.

He added, “This was due to four major reasons. Firstly, some registrants remained ignorant that they do not need to re-register if they have done before.

Advertisement

Second is that they believe that our systems will not detect the infraction and have gone out to register again.

The Resident Electoral Commissioner advised journalists to be professional and give factual reportage in the forthcoming 2023 General Election.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Nigerians have recently taken up the gauntlet of registering to collect the Permanent Voters Card following an awareness campaign launched on Social media by a group of Youth disillussioned by what they say is the deplorable state of affairs in the Country.

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, had originally scheduled the deadline for the stoppage of registration for the PVC’s for the 30th of June but has now extended the deadline indefinitely.

Advertisement

This extension follows calls by members of the National Assembly and even a Court Case by the Social Economic Rights and Advancement Programme, SERAP, and calls by Politicla and Human Rights activists.

This is another in the Series of regular update by the Election Mangement Body, INEC.

Advertisement