Oyo Govt set to commence registration of motorcyclists to regulate activities

Oyo state government says it is set to commence residential registration for Motorcyclists to regulate their activities.

Commissioner for Information disclosed this after a stakeholders meeting held with the leadership of the motorcyclists in the state.

The Lagos state government recently imposed a fresh ban on commercial motorcycles, popularly known as ‘Okada’ from operating in six local government areas.

This was to curtail the nefarious activities perpetrated through this means of transportation as well as control the influx of intruders into the state.

But, the government of Oyo state has stated that it will not toll that path, instead it would regulate their operations through ongoing residence registration.