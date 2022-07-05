House of Reps begins moves to probe daily fuel consumption

The House of Representatives has summoned the Minister of Finance, Minister of State for Petroleum and the Central Bank Governor as it begins a probe into the actual quantity of petrol the country consumes daily.

This is as Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila gives reasons behind parliament’s approval of N4 trillion for subsidy in 2022.

Petrol consumption in Nigeria jumped from 55.59 million litres per day in April to 72.07 million litres in May as subsidy hit N541.66 billion.

This means that petrol consumption in the month of May was 16.48 million litres higher than the previous month.

The monthly NNPC report showed that Nigeria supplied 8.76 billion litres in fuel consumption between January and May, 2022.

Yet in the midst of the soaring figures, Nigerians are going through a hard time moving from one destination to the other.

Worse still, allegations that the commodity is being smuggled to neighbouring countries have not abated

Several attempts by the authorities to remove subsidy on the product have always hit a brickwall.

The House of Representatives admits Nigerians are suffering to getting petrol and it is now moving to come to their rescue.

This fact finding gathering is to hear from those that should know

The Nigeria Governors Forum, IPMAN, Nigeria Customs Service, NEITI, Nigeria Labour Congress and the Nigerian Navy took turns to share their thoughts on the subject matter

They call for the automation of the processes of storage and distribution of the product.

