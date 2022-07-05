Breaking: Bandits kill senior Police officer in Katsina

Katsina state Police command has confirmed the death of it’s area commander in Dutsinma local government and one other officer in a gun duel with bandits who attacked the area this evening.

The deceased and his team were responding to a distress call put in by communities attacked by the criminal groups numbering over three hundred (300), on motorcycles.

This is contained in a press release issued by the command ppro saying that the groups shooting sporadically with AK 47 rifles and General Purpose Machine Guns (GPMG), ambushed ACP Aminu Umar the Area Commander, Dutsinma and his team, while on clearance operation of recalcitrant bandits in Zakka forest of Safana LGA.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Idrisu Dabban on behalf of the officers and men of the Command expresses his deep sympathy to the family of the deceased and pray to almighty Allah to repose their souls in Jannatul Firdausi.

He reaffirms the Nigeria Police Force’s commitment on the ongoing onslaught against terrorism in the state until it is completely route out.