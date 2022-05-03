Ishaku calls for collaborative efforts between security personnel, citizens to combat insecurity

The need for collaborative efforts between security personnel and the citizens to combat the wave of insecurity in the country has again been brought to the fore.Taraba State Deputy Governor, Haruna Manu stated this while addressing journalists at the Taraba State University Mosque, Jalingo.

The Deputy Governor called on Muslims to be steadfast and pray fervently during the festive period for peace to reign in all parts of the country.

He stressed the need for the people to be vigilante and warned against harbouring suspicious elements in their domain.

The Deputy Governor also commended security personnel for their sacrifice in checkmating crime and criminality in Taraba State and the country at large.

In Niger state, Governor Abubakar Sani Bello has encouraged residents to embrace peace and pray for the security of the state.

The Governor visited the Lapai and Agaie Emirates councils, to celebrate the sallah festivities.