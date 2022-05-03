Moscow accuses Israel of supporting “neo-Nazis” in Ukraine

Moscow has accused Israel of supporting “neo-Nazis” in Ukraine, further escalating a row which first erupted when foreign minister Sergey Lavrov made a baseless claim that Adolf Hitler had Jewish origins.Israel lambasted Mr Lavrov, with foreign minister Yair Lapid saying his claim – made when talking about Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who is Jewish was an “unforgivable” falsehood that debased the horrors of the Nazi Holocaust.

In response, Russia’s foreign ministry in a statement says mr Lapid’s comments were “anti-historical” and suggested they largely explain “why the current Israeli government supports the neo-Nazi regime in Kyiv”.

Israel has expressed support for Ukraine following the Russian invasion in February.

It was also gathered that Mr Putin has only just approved retaliatory sanctions as Russia is attacking offensive positions adopted by Ukrainian troops at Mariupol’s Azovstal steelworks.