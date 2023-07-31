Russia has accused Ukraine of a drone attack on Moscow that damaged two buildings and temporarily shut one of the city’s airports.

As the conflict between Ukraine and Russia continues, three Ukrainian drones struck Moscow on Sunday, a drone was shot down.

Electronic weapons were used to intercept the last two drones which collided with and exploded near Moscow’s International Trade Center.

Two structures were damaged.

Advertisement

One person has been injured, Russia’s state news agency Tass reported.

The city’s mayor Sergei Sobyanin said the facades of two office buildings were slightly damaged.

Flights from Vnukovo Airport, southwest of the city center, were temporarily halted, and inbound planes were rerouted to other airports.

The defense ministry claimed in a statement that the “attempted terrorist attack” had been “thwarted.”

The drone attack in the early hours of Sunday is the latest blamed on Kiev by Moscow. Ukraine almost never takes credit for assaults within Russia.

Advertisement

According to Russia’s defense ministry, Ukraine also carried out a nocturnal drone strike on Crimea, which Russia annexed in 2014. According to Tass news agency, 16 drones were destroyed and another nine were silenced.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian officials claim a Russian missile attack on the city of Sumy in the country’s north east has killed one person and injured five others.

According to state broadcaster Suspilne, an explosion demolished a building around 20:00 local time (17:00 GMT).

Officials also report that two individuals were killed on Saturday in the southern city of Zaporizhzhia.