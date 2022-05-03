COAS gives troops marching order to eliminate bandits

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt General Faruk Yahaya has given a marching orders to troops of the the Operation Hadarin Daji operating in the North West region to eliminate the terrorists and other criminals operating in the region.

The Army Chief gave the order after having lunch with the troops in Isa local government area shortly he laid the foundation stone of the Nigeria Army Forward Base Operating base.

The lunch is part of activities to celebrate the Eid-el-fitr with troops by the Chief of Army Staff, which he started with men and officers of the Operation Hadin Kai in the North East Geopolitical region.

The Army Chief said he will not be satisfy if the troops fail to eliminate the terrorists from their hideout and destroy their weapons to restore peace in.

He said doing so will be a worthy Sallah gift from the troops to him and that will restore peace and stability. In all the trouble areas.

The Chief of Army staff says the Forward Base Operating Base is also aim at increasing the presence of men and equipment close to the area of operation with the goal of eliminating the criminal elements disturbing the peace of the nation.

He says Isa is strategic in the fight against terrorism in the North West region the reason for the establishment of the forward Base operating base to compliment others military bases the army is working to establish.

Lt General Faruk Yahaya says the synergy within the and forces in paying off in the fight against all forms of! Insurrection in the country and more effort is being employ to promote more cooperation with other sister security agencies in the country.