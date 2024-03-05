Nigerian Army troops have neutralized a notorious terrorist leader, Maikusa, who is identified to be the second-in-command in the hierarchy of the terrorists’ cell in Katsina state, led by the infamous terrorist known as Modi Modi.

Troops gunned down Maikusa and three other terrorists in a shootout on Monday 4 March 2024, during a counter insurgency operation in Kurfi and Safana Local Government Areas of Katsina State.

The ferocious operation also resulted in the successful clearance of terrorists’ enclaves in these areas.

During the operation, troops encountered vehement resistance from the violent extremists, but gallantly overpowered the terrorists with superior firepower neutralizing some while others fled in disarray.

After the firefight, the troops recovered two AK-47 rifles, three magazines, 65 rounds of 7.62 mm Special ammunition, a locally fabricated gun and camouflage uniform.

In continuation of the clearance operations, troops also destroyed terrorists’ camps in Wurma, Shaiskawa, Yauni, and Dogon Marke villages in Kurfi LGA, as well as Ummadau and Zakka villages in Safana LGA.

The troops have continued to maintain an aggressive posture in the general area to clear remnants of the terrorists cell to ensure safety and security in the region.