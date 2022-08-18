Troops destroy camp of notorious terrorist Lawal Kwalba in Kaduna

Nigerian military troops of Operation Forest Sanity in Kaduna state have again dislodged a suspected terrorist camp belonging to notorious bandit, Lawal Kwalba In a forest in Chikun Local Council.Kaduna State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, who made this known also revealed that some batteries and 27 bags of fertilizer were recovered.

Security expert suspect the recovered items are meant to used by the bandits to manufacture Improvised Explosive Devices (IED) considering recent links with Boko Haram insurgents.

The commissioner further revealed that the bandits took to their heels on citing the troops, but some arrests were made and thorough investigations will be carried out.