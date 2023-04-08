The police in Sokoto state said there is an escalation of banditry activities in some communities in Gwadabawa local government area of Sokoto state, a situation they said is responsible for the rising tension in some villages within the local council.

Spokesman of the Sokoto state Police Command Deputy Superintendent of Police Sanusi Abubakar who spoke to our correspondent in a telephone interview said a joint military operations with members of the state police Command in ongoing to arrest the situation.

Mr. Sanusi who could not confirmed an earlier report by some media outfit that claimed an outbreak of violence between the Fulani and Hausa communities that claimed the lives of some person’s.

He said detail of the alleged violence cannot be ascertained as ongoing joint million operations is ongoing within the local council and environment

An international media outfit had earlier report quoting a local official, Aminu Gwadabawa, saying People in the area were living in fear, as the conflict even claimed the life of a soldier.

Attempt to speak with the Nigeria Army to confirm the report was unsuccessful as calls to the spokesman of the 8th Division Nigeria Army was not going through as at the time of filing this report.