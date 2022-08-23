Police, Army partner in Sokoto to fight banditry, kidnapping

Sokoto state Police Commissioner, Muhammed Usaini Gumel has assured residents in Sokoto of the concerted effort of the police through collaboration and synergy with sister security agencies to fight the rising threat of bandits and other violent crimes in the state.

Mr. Gumel, says the police is also determined to secure government installations with particular focus on the Nigeria Correctional facility in the state against criminal. elements that have made the custodial centre a target of their terror attacks.

Addressing journalists at a press conference at the Police Officers Mess Sokoto, the Police Commissioner also warmed officers and men of the command to always serves the citizens with integrity, compassion and desists from all forms of misconduct while discharging their duties.

He also decorated nineteen Deputy Superintendents of police from Sokoto state police command who benefitted from the welfare drive of the Inspector General of police with their new ranks of Superintendent of police