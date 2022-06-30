NSA launches document to evaluate CVE programme

The Office of the National Security Adviser has launched a Monitoring and Evaluation mechanism for the Counter Violent Extremism programme of the Federal Government.

The programme is geared towards taking resilient actions against violent extremism.

Sifon Essien reports that violent extremism continues to undermine fundamental freedoms and national values. The Federal Government believes it poses a clear danger to the safety and prosperity of citizens and the international community.

That’s why the government has developed a programme to address all the conditions that encourage the spread of violent extremism in the country.

This forum in Abuja brings together people whose roles are crucial to the implementation of the programme.

The goal is to launch a monitoring and evaluation mechanism for assessing what has been achieved.

Using the mechanism, stakeholders in the implementation of the project will now be able to determine if they are getting the expected results.

The reality is that, despite the efforts of government and its partners, the conditions that fuel violent extremism are rife in the country.