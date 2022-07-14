Breaking News

National Population Commission begins trial exercise in Katsina

National Population Commission commences trial exercise in Katsina

 

The National Population Commission has begun a trial census in Katsina’s Daura local government area.

Advertisement

Prior to the start of the exercise on Wednesday, a stakeholder meeting was held at the Daura local government secretariat where discussions centered on the specifics and other modalities of the exercise.

National Population Commission commences trial exercise in Katsina National Population Commission commences trial exercise in Katsina

Advertisement
Advertisement
ding GIF

 

The Federal Commissioner, National Population Commission in Katsina, Bala Banye stated that the Commission has been working hard to ensure a smooth transition from manual to electronic census methodology in the next national census, which will take place next year.

Advertisement

This is based on the federal government’s directive that the commission ensure prompt enumeration of homes and households for planning purposes.

Mr. Banye added that  the commission had already held trainings for field functionaries and begun building numbering and household listing, which is expected to be completed by the end of the month.

Advertisement
Advertisement
ding GIF

The people of Daura were impressed by the preparations on  ground and pledge their support for the exercise’s success.

In addition, the federal commissioner, asked security agencies to assist the enumerators during the exercise.

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
ding GIF
Advertisement

Post navigation

Posted in:

leave a reply