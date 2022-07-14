National Population Commission begins trial exercise in Katsina

The National Population Commission has begun a trial census in Katsina’s Daura local government area.

Advertisement

Prior to the start of the exercise on Wednesday, a stakeholder meeting was held at the Daura local government secretariat where discussions centered on the specifics and other modalities of the exercise.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Federal Commissioner, National Population Commission in Katsina, Bala Banye stated that the Commission has been working hard to ensure a smooth transition from manual to electronic census methodology in the next national census, which will take place next year.

Advertisement

This is based on the federal government’s directive that the commission ensure prompt enumeration of homes and households for planning purposes.

Mr. Banye added that the commission had already held trainings for field functionaries and begun building numbering and household listing, which is expected to be completed by the end of the month.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The people of Daura were impressed by the preparations on ground and pledge their support for the exercise’s success.

In addition, the federal commissioner, asked security agencies to assist the enumerators during the exercise.

Advertisement

Advertisement