BREAKING: Baba Ijesha found guilty of sexual assault, not guilty by penetration

Popular Nollywood actor, Baba ijesha has been found guilty of indecent treatment and sexual assault of a minor between 2013-2014.

The court finds that the prosecution successfully proved counts 2 and 4, that he indecently placed her on his laps and rubbed his penis on her body.

He is also found guilty of counts 4 and 5, where he was accused of again indecently touching the same minor and sexually assaulting her seven years later by rubbing her body and sucking her fingers.

But justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo found him not guilty of counts 1 and 6, which deals with allegedly sexually assaulting the minor by penetration with his car key seven years ago.

