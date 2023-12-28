The Managing Director of the Nigerian Rialway Corporation, Fidet Okhiria says about 63,000 Nigerians have so far benefitted from the Free Train Ride sponsored by the Federal Government.

Speaking at the end of year briefing to Journalists in Lagos, the MD says Nigerians who still wish to benefit from the Train Ride can make use of the opportunity till the 4th of January and can book tickets online.

He however bemoaned the incessant vandalisation of rail tracks across the country, stating that over 50,000 cliffs have been vandalised on the Lagos-Ibadan track as well as the Kano-Kaduna routes, while urging Nigerians to protect the common wealth of the nation and put an end to the criminal act.

The NRC in 2024 is planning to ensure that Train Ride from Lagos to Kano becomes operational, while other routes in the Southeast are also included in the plan