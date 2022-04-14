NRC fully re-rails ill-fated AK9 Abuja – Kaduna bound train

The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) said it has re-railed the last rolling stock on Kaduna Abuja rail line following the terrorists attack on the Abuja-Kaduna bound train.

NRC said all 14No. de-railed rolling stock (i.e. 11No. Coaches on the ill-fated AK9 rake and 2No. Coaches and 1No. Locomotive on the Rescue Train) have all been re-railed and moved from the incident site to the Corporation’s Stations in Idu and Rigasa.

According to a statement personally signed b y the Corporation’s managing director, an advanced level of track repairs has been achieved and hopefully to be rounded off in the 10 days.

The statement further stated that the Security agencies are working tirelessly to ensure the rescue and release of passengers abducted by the Bandit during the attack.

It however said the status of the 362 passengers and 20 Train Crew on board remains the same as at our 6th Press Release.

The corporation encouraged anyone still looking for a loved one and has not reported to please contact the numbers below:

o Funmi 08033546208

o Halidu 08060044600

o Hanatu 07066700150

It said firther that the process of linking Passengers profile to their NIN for improved profiling is on-going. This layer of passenger screening will commence by May.

It assured that the Abuja – Kaduna Train Service (AKTS) will resume as soon as possible with additional security measures put in place.