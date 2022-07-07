Nigerian army offers free medical services to Owo residents

The 32 Artillery Brigade of Nigerian Army, Akure, has provided free medical services to people of Owo Local Government Area of Ondo State, as part of activities marking the 2022 Nigerian Army Day Celebration.

Brigadier-General Mukhtar Adamu, Commander of the 32 Artillery Brigade, stated that the gesture was made to give back to society.

Residents came out in their numbers to take advantage of the medical program which took place at the Mapo Hall in Owo organised by officers and men from the Nigerian Army’s 32 Artillery Brigade, Akure.

Various medical sections, including the Doctor’s Consulting Unit, were put up to meet the people’s medical needs.

The participants underwent blood pressure and dental exams in addition to a COVID-19 test.

In addition to giving out drugs, people also received treated mosquito nets.

The Olowo of Owo, Oba Gbadegesin Ogunoye, and some of the beneficiaries were overjoyed with the medical program.

The event had in attendance, traditional chiefs in Owo and other important personalities.

