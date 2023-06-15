The Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, has ordered the Plateau State Commissioner of Police, Bartholomew Onyeka, to seal up all the 17 local government secretariats of the state.

This has become necessary as a result of tensions around the leadership of the local government areas and the possible threat that supporters and local government chairmen are posing to critical infrastructure, lives, and properties in the state.

The police authorities say the decision to take this action is in accordance with the exercise of our constitutional responsibility as the Nigeria Police Force to ensure that the above doesn’t hold sway on the Plateau.

The command warned that it will not take it lightly with anyone who tries to disrupt this process or causes any confusion around the local government secretariats, as we will ensure that the law takes its full course on such persons.

The CP urged residents in the state to go about their lawful businesses.