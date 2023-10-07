Nigeria’s Minister of State for environment Iziaq Salako is seeking an effective implementation of the climate change act.

Mr. Salako revealed that this will be a stepping stone towards addressing the insecurity plaguing the nation as most of it has been caused by environmental and climate change issues.

The issues of climate change and its ripple effects on the globe have been obvious and experts continue to draw attention to its devastating effects.

Nigeria has continued to do its own part in mitigating these effects by setting up climate commitments to ensure that the nation doesn’t lag behind.

This visit by the Netherlands envoy as well as some African climate activists is simply to update the minister of state for environment, on its ongoing three-year African activists for climate justice project.

They seek to support and partnership with the government in achieving the nation’s climate commitments.

The minister adds that a lot more collaboration between the government and partners will be needed to address the effects of climate change on the country.

The minister highlights that government’s commitment towards controlling the spread of insecurity through the enforcement of various environmental approaches remains key.

The ministry of environment says it is equally setting up a programme to bring together climate ambassadors and champions to help re-educate and emphasize the need for climate change consciousness among citizens.