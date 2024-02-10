The Students’ Loan Scheme will be officially launched in Abuja on February 21 by President Bola Tinubu.

The loan is open to all Nigerian students in the country’s higher institutions, with a flexible repayment plan starting from two years of earning an income after national youth service.

The loan scheme when it launches will be a fulfilment of an election promise by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The President had during his electioneering Campaign as candidate of the All Progressives Congress promised to implement a students’ loan scheme that will ensure that indigent students do not stop their education as a result of lack of funds.

It is in line with a similar scheme in the United States of America with high profile individuals including former President Barak Obama a beneficiary.