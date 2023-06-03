Chairman of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Ikorodu Branch, Idris Thany says it is high time lawyers took up the challenge to guide the political leadership and politicians in Nigeria.

He disclosed this on Friday, while briefing journalists on activities lined up for the 2023 Law Week of the association which commenced with a jumat service at Omitoro Town Central Mosque, Ijede Road, Ikorodu.

According to him, Lawyers should also contribute in charting a course of direction for the new administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu by providing it with working materials on what the people of Nigeria expect from him.

He said this prompted the theme of this year’s conference of the Bar , “2023 and Beyond: the Imperative of True Federalism in Nigeria” and the lecture topic, “The 1999 Constitution, Restructuring and True Federalism: The Way Forward”.

Mr Thany said they were aware that prior to the election, there were hues and cries about the lopsidedness in appointments, alleged nepotism among other issues in the country.

Advertisement

“I believe that after the lecture which centers on the 1999 constitution, restructuring, true federalism and the way forward, the federal government would have been better informed. It will serve as a raw material for the policy thrust of the federal government.

“We want to contribute our own little quota by the theme and lecture, to the development of Nigeria such that future generations would be proud to call Nigeria their own.”

Dignitaries are billed to attend and speak at the “16th annual lecture of Chief Babatunde Olusola Benson (SAN)” holding on Tuesday, June 6, which falls during the Law week.

The chairman of the lecture is a former Deputy Governor of Oyo state, Iyiola Oladokun (SAN) while a former chairman of NBA Abuja and a Presidential candidate in the 2018 election of the national NBA, Mazi Afam Osigwe(SAN) is the guest speaker.

The discussants will include Chairman, Oyo State, INEC and chairman, Egbe Amofin, Isiaka Abiodun Olagunju (SAN); a former NBA Lagos Branch chairman, Dr Ajibade Babatunde (SAN), Chukwuka Ikuwuazom (SAN) and Olusegun Fabunmi (SAN).

Advertisement

A walk against Domestic and Sexual Violence and all other forms of Gender-based violence, will hold on Saturday, June 3, commencing from the Bar Centre to Ikorodu Youth Center and Mini Stadium at Ita-Elewa where they would be having a novelty match between NBA Ikeja and NBA Ikorodu.

Other activities lined up on Saturday are health checks for members, as well as a variety and cultural evening.

On Sunday, June 4, between 9am and 11 am, members would converge at RCCG, Fair Heavens, Dele Kuti street, Ebute, Ikorodu for a thanksgiving service. Thereafter, they would attend to members of the community in Ebute to render free legal services to them.

On Monday, June 5, from 9am to 11 am, Human Rights committee sessions will hold at the Bar Center, to handle cases ranging from domestic and sexual violence, child rights, persons living with disability, and Legal Aid.

The Police Duty Solicitor Scheme (PDSS) team will also visit all the police stations within Ikorodu on Monday, in a bid to ensure that nobody is being illegally detained in any police station within Ikorodu jurisdiction.

Advertisement

The grand finale of the Law week will hold on Wednesday, June 7, for the Chief Adebayo Ogunsanya (SAN) annual Law Dinner, which will hold at Aguila events Centre on TOS Benson Road, Ikorodu at 6pm. The chairman will be Mahmud Adeshina SAN, while keynote speaker will be a former Commissioner for Physical Planning and urban development In Lagos State, Rotimi Ogunleye.