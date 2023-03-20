The Independent National Electoral Commission has declared CALEB MUTFWANG of the Peoples Democratic Party winner of the 2023 Plateau State Governorship election.

Mr Mutfwang polled 525,299 to defeat his main challenger, Nentawe Yilwatda of the All Progressives Congress, who scored 481,400 votes.

Election chief Musa Yusuf announced the results in Jos, the state capital, on Monday afternoon.

OFFICIAL INEC RESULTS FOR PLATEAU GOVERNORSHIP ELECTIONS.

Jos East .

APC 11852

LP 1347

PDP 9290

Barkin Ladi.

APC 18568

LP LP 4118

PDP 32110

Bassa.

APC 25788

LP 2581

PDP 29135.

Langtang South.

APC 12437

LP 846

PDP 16,104.

Kanke

APC 35436

LP 633

PDP 6870.

Langtang North.

APC 20756

LP 6575

PDP 27826.

Mikang.

APC 10,691

LP 672

PDP 12027

Pankshin

APC 28827

LP 7949

PDP 15957

Shendam

APC 30815

LP 5169

PDP 17733.

Riyom

APC 12657

LP 1878

PDP 18647

Wase

APC 35011

LP 269

PDP 26557.

Kanam.

APC 48710

LP 1171

PDP 28706.

Mangu.

APC 25570

LP 1621

PDP 77279.

Bokkos.

APC 20779

LP 5876

PDP 26529.

Jos South.

APC 35403

LP 10865

PDP 84103.

QUANPA’AN LG

APC 24900

LP 1825

PDP 31727

Registered Voters 171487

Accredited Voters 59554

Total Valid Votes 58998

Rejected Votes 518

Total Votes Cast 59516

CANCELLATION ( 5 polling units )

OVER VOTING

NO DISABLED

BOKOOS LG

APC 20779

LP 5876

PDP 26529

Registered Voters 130042

Accredited voters 54739

Total Valid Votes 53985

Rejected Votes 724

Total Votes Cast 54709

NO CANCELLATION

NO DISABLED VOTERS

FINAL RESULTS AS ANNOUNCED BY INEC STATE RETURNING OFFICER

APC 481370

LP 60310

PDP 525299

TOTAL NO OF REG VOTERS – 2789528

TOTAL NO OF ACCREDITED VOTERS- 1099860

TOTAL VALID VOTES – 1080425

REJECTED VOTES – 11181

TOTAL VOTES CAST – 1091606