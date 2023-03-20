The Independent National Electoral Commission has declared CALEB MUTFWANG of the Peoples Democratic Party winner of the 2023 Plateau State Governorship election.
Mr Mutfwang polled 525,299 to defeat his main challenger, Nentawe Yilwatda of the All Progressives Congress, who scored 481,400 votes.
Election chief Musa Yusuf announced the results in Jos, the state capital, on Monday afternoon.
OFFICIAL INEC RESULTS FOR PLATEAU GOVERNORSHIP ELECTIONS.
Jos East .
APC 11852
LP 1347
PDP 9290
Barkin Ladi.
APC 18568
LP LP 4118
PDP 32110
Bassa.
APC 25788
LP 2581
PDP 29135.
Langtang South.
APC 12437
LP 846
PDP 16,104.
Kanke
APC 35436
LP 633
PDP 6870.
Langtang North.
APC 20756
LP 6575
PDP 27826.
Mikang.
APC 10,691
LP 672
PDP 12027
Pankshin
APC 28827
LP 7949
PDP 15957
Shendam
APC 30815
LP 5169
PDP 17733.
Riyom
APC 12657
LP 1878
PDP 18647
Wase
APC 35011
LP 269
PDP 26557.
Kanam.
APC 48710
LP 1171
PDP 28706.
Mangu.
APC 25570
LP 1621
PDP 77279.
Bokkos.
APC 20779
LP 5876
PDP 26529.
Jos South.
APC 35403
LP 10865
PDP 84103.
QUANPA’AN LG
APC 24900
LP 1825
PDP 31727
Registered Voters 171487
Accredited Voters 59554
Total Valid Votes 58998
Rejected Votes 518
Total Votes Cast 59516
CANCELLATION ( 5 polling units )
OVER VOTING
NO DISABLED
BOKOOS LG
APC 20779
LP 5876
PDP 26529
Registered Voters 130042
Accredited voters 54739
Total Valid Votes 53985
Rejected Votes 724
Total Votes Cast 54709
NO CANCELLATION
NO DISABLED VOTERS
FINAL RESULTS AS ANNOUNCED BY INEC STATE RETURNING OFFICER
APC 481370
LP 60310
PDP 525299
TOTAL NO OF REG VOTERS – 2789528
TOTAL NO OF ACCREDITED VOTERS- 1099860
TOTAL VALID VOTES – 1080425
REJECTED VOTES – 11181
TOTAL VOTES CAST – 1091606
